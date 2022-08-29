Closings & Delays
News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

AAA Watching the Atlantic as Gas Prices Continue to Fall

By Jim Michaels
August 29, 2022 4:50AM EDT
A sign advertises gas prices at a gas station in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Anticipation of renewed hurricane activity is about the only thing expected to stop the current trend of lowering gasoline prices, according to AAA.

Their daily survey has regular in Stark County averaging $3.44 a gallon Monday morning, down another four cents since Friday.

The statewide average is $3.55, with the national average at $3.85.

