AAA: We Need to Use High Beams More Often
By Jim Michaels
|
Apr 30, 2019 @ 7:43 AM
WHBC News

(WHBC) – We’re gaining more daylight every day.

That can be a good thing, since AAA says 52% of traffic fatalities happen in the dark, even though three-quarters of our driving is done during daylight hours.

One of the problems: they say 64% of drivers don’t regularly use their high beams.

AAA’s Kimberly Schwind says another option is technology already in use in Canada and Europe that automatically delivers the needed light.

It’s a system that AAA wants adapted but cannot currently be used in the U.S.

