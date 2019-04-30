AAA: We Need to Use High Beams More Often

(WHBC) – We’re gaining more daylight every day.

That can be a good thing, since AAA says 52% of traffic fatalities happen in the dark, even though three-quarters of our driving is done during daylight hours.

One of the problems: they say 64% of drivers don’t regularly use their high beams.

AAA’s Kimberly Schwind says another option is technology already in use in Canada and Europe that automatically delivers the needed light.

It’s a system that AAA wants adapted but cannot currently be used in the U.S.