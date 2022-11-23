News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

AAA’s Best Times to Travel to/from Thanksgiving Dinner

By Jim Michaels
November 23, 2022 8:43AM EST
Share
AAA’s Best Times to Travel to/from Thanksgiving Dinner
Courtesy Ohio Farm Bureau Federation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Is Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday and you’re still a few hundred miles away?

You may want to hit the road Wednesday morning.

AAA working with the transportation analysts at INRIX says it’ll be busy from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

And if you plan on being a late arriver at the table, roads will be busy between 11 and 3 on Turkey Day.

As for heading back home, you’re best to avoid Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 4 and 8 p.m.

With over 2.2 million Ohioans on the move this weekend, AAA is expected to answer 400,000 trouble calls nationwide.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Teens Sentenced to 18 to Life in January Killing
3

Prosecution Gains Guilty Plea in Killing of Canton Father of Four
4

ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes 'Ticket Skipping' in Vance Race
5

Minerva Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Louisville Traffic Death