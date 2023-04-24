Aaron Rodgers Traded To New York Jets

(New York, NY) — Aaron Rodgers is being traded to the New York Jets. Multiple reports say the Jets have finalized a deal with the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback won one Super Bowl with the Packers after being drafted in the first round in 2005. The Packers will reportedly swap first round picks with the Jets this year and also get a 2nd round pick and 6th round pick in this week’s draft. The Jets get Rodgers, the Packers’ first round selection this year and a third round pick this year. Green Bay also will get a second round pick from the Jets, that could turn into a first depending on the amount of snaps Rodgers plays.

Trade compensation, per sources: Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170). Packers get:

Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023