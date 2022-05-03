ABC 20/20 to Feature Anthony Harris Story with Pam Cook and Joe Palmisano
Finally we can let the cat out of the bag! Pam Cook and Joe Palmisano will be a part of ABC’s 20/20 this Friday night 5/6 at 9 o’clock. The program will focus on the story of Anthony Harris – a 12-year old Tuscarawas County boy who was wrongfully charged with murdering a 5-year old girl back in 1998- a story Pam covered as a young reporter. Joe did a reunion story with Anthony Harris 5 years ago. 20/20 is bringing the story to light again. Both Pam and Joe were interviewed for the show. DO NOT MISS IT. THIS Friday night at 9.
Watch the trailer above!