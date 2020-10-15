      Breaking News
We Have Your 2020 Election Coverage!

ABCD, Generous Donors Make Free Early-Voting Rides Available in Stark

Jim Michaels
Oct 15, 2020 @ 5:45am
WHBC News

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thanks to some generous contributors and the ABCD Inc transportation company in Canton, you can get a free ride to-and-from the Stark County Board of Elections to either vote early or drop off a completed absentee ballot.

To use the services of the Stark County Voter Van, you should call and make an appointment now at 330 455-2699.

Operators are there between 10 and 3, or leave a message.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon