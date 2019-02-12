Abduction Suspect, Victim Both Dead

(WHBC) – The suspect and victim from Monday’s abduction from the Ohio State University Mansfield campus both died from gunfire in Kentucky.

Investigators say Ty’rell Pounds, 24, abducted Skylar Williams, 20, at gunpoint at 11:45 Monday morning in Mansfield.

The Kentucky State Police says troopers were pursuing the suspect’s stolen vehicle in Oldham County on Monday afternoon when the pursuit unit prevented the vehicle from re-entering Interstate 71.

The trooper tried to apprehend Pounds, but says he heard a gunshot from inside the vehicle.

The trooper fired his gun, striking Pounds and killing him.

Investigators say at that time Williams was struck by at least one round of gunfire.

She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the incident is being led by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Pounds and Williams had a child, and that the child was safe with family when the abduction occurred.