Abortion Issue Makes November Ballot in Ohio

A sign asking Ohioans to vote in support of Issue 1 sits above another sign advocating against abortion rights at an event hosted by Created Equal on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. The fraught politics of abortion have helped turn an August ballot question in Ohio that would make it harder to change the state constitution into a cauldron of misinformation, fear-mongering and vitriol. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Secretary of State’s office says the proposed abortion Constitutional amendment has sufficient signatures to make the November ballot.

It’s being called the Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety issue.

Ohio Right to Life in a statement calls it an “extreme anti-life, anti-parent amendment”.

The Ohio Democratic Party calling it “an important victory for Ohio women”.

495,000 valid signatures were submitted to the secretary’s office, 16,000 of them from Stark County.