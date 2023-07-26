Abortion Issue Makes November Ballot in Ohio
July 26, 2023 8:56AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Secretary of State’s office says the proposed abortion Constitutional amendment has sufficient signatures to make the November ballot.
It’s being called the Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety issue.
Ohio Right to Life in a statement calls it an “extreme anti-life, anti-parent amendment”.
The Ohio Democratic Party calling it “an important victory for Ohio women”.
495,000 valid signatures were submitted to the secretary’s office, 16,000 of them from Stark County.