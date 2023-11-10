Abrupt Republic Steel Shutdown Spurs New Federal Legislation

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Congresswoman Emilia Sykes and U.S Senator Sherrod Brown are pushing Congressional legislation designed to put more teeth in federal plant closing laws.

That’s according to a news release from Sykes’ Washington office.

The Fair Warning Act would strengthen enforcement provisions of the 30-year-old WARN Act, which requires 60 days notice of a shutdown.

As WHBC News reported at the time, Republic Steel gave no such notice before over 200 employees were sent home on August 10.

The mayor’s office received notice six days after that date, with the state getting word another six days later.

The Department of Labor says it has no enforcement authority under current law.