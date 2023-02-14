Accessory to Canton Killing Gets Prison Time

Megan Coladonato (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Pike Township woman will go to prison for a year and a half for her role in the killing of a Canton man last July.

36-year-old Megan Coladonato pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of justice in the shooting death of 45-year-old Craig Blackshear.

A 15-year-old is charged with the actual murder.

His case could soon be moved to adult court.

Blackshear was shot on the front porch of a house on 4th Street NW, just west of Water Works Park in Canton.