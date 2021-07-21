      Weather Alert

Accessory to Jackson Township Woman’s Killing Gets Life Term on Aggravated Murder Conviction

Jim Michaels
Jul 21, 2021 @ 4:23am
(Jesse Naul)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Sentencing day for the Rittman woman convicted for her role in the killing of a 25-year-old Jackson Township woman.

She was sentenced to 30 years to life on Tuesday.

The crime occurred in 2012.

38-year-old Erica Stefanko was found guilty of aggravated murder in the beating and strangulation death of 25-year-old Ashley Biggs in June of that year.

Prosecutors say Biggs was doing her job as a pizza delivery driver when she was lured to a New Franklin address by Stefanko.

That’s where she was killed by 39-year-old Chad Cobb who is serving a life term with no chance for parole.

Biggs and Cobb were in a custody dispute over their daughter.

