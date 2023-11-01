Accused Canton Birthday Party Shooter Now Facing Charges in Adult Court

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 16-year-old from Canton will be arraigned on attempted murder charges in Stark County Common Pleas Court on Friday.

He was indicted last week on that and seven other charges in connection with that April 28 shooting incident at a Sweet 16 birthday party at the American Legion post on Cleveland Avenue NW.

Anton Nash Jr has been held on a million-dollars bond at the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center since the shooting occurred.

Three teens were injured in the incident, two of them seriously.

Another teen facing lesser charges has been adjudicated.

Nash was 15 at the time of the crimes.