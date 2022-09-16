Accused Canton Killer Makes First Court Appearance

Ryan Harmer (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22-year-old Canton man is being arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges Friday morning.

He’s accused of breaking into an Ellis Avenue NE home, killing one man and trying to shoot his wife.

Ryan Harmer is in Canton Municipal Court Friday morning.

He’s accused of shooting 46-year-old Michael McCray several times Wednesday morning, while also taking a shot at his wife Sherry.

She was not injured.

Mr McCray was pronounced dead in the couple’s basement.