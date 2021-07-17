      Weather Alert

Accused Canton Mom, Dad Arraigned Following Indictment in Disturbing Toddler Killing

James
Jul 17, 2021 @ 5:59am
Mary Guarendi and Kevin Walker (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton mother and father charged with murder in the disturbing death of their 17-month-old son were in court on Friday.

They were entering not guilty pleas to the charges specified in a recent grand jury indictment.

25-year-old Mary Guarendi and 29-year-old Kevin Walker remain jailed.

They’re accused of piling furniture on top of Kevin Walker Jr at their Maple Avenue NE home back in May.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Police ID Latest Homicide Victim
UPDATE: North Canton PD, Coroner Working to Identify Victim, Badly Burned Vehicle
Louisville, Ravenna Women Killed in Two-Car Portage Crash
Canton With Plan for Shorb Neighborhood
Connect With Us Listen To Us On