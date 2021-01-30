Accused Killer of 6-Year-Old Deemed Not Competent to Stand Trial
King Pleasant (Courtesy of the family)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 11-year-old boy accused of shooting a 6-year-old neighbor to death in Canton back in September has been found not competent to stand trial.
A clinical psychologist testified to that effect Friday in Stark County Family Court.
Judge David Nist must now decide whether to dismiss the reckless homicide charge against him, or order psychological treatment that might restore him to competency.
The young man is accused of shooting King Pleasant to death outside the family’s homes on 19th Street near Frazer Avenue NW.
No specifics on the crime have been released.