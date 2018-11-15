Accused Lake Killer Could Get Death Penalty Twice

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 46-year-old man who’s accused of killing a Lake Township couple faces the possibility of receiving the death penalty twice.

The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office says they still may seek the death penalty in the George Brinkman case, even if he is sent to death row on a triple murder conviction out of Cuyahoga County.

Brinkman was indicted locally on Wednesday on aggravated murder charges with death penalty specifications.

This, for the shooting deaths of 71-year-old Gene John and his 64-year-old wife Roberta in their Mount Pleasant Street NE home.

In the Cuyahoga County Case, Brinkman admits to killing a woman and her two young-adult daughters.

He is to be sentenced soon by a three judge panel.