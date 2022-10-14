Accused Louisville Teen’s Murder Case Moved to Adult Court

(Jesse Naul)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Louisville teen will be tried for murder in adult court for that fatal stabbing in a city park last month.

Family Court Judge David Nist Thursday transferred 17-year-old Marissa Smith’s case to Stark County Common Pleas Court.

A session of the Stark County grand jury will next hear evidence in the case.

She remains in juvenile detention at this time.

Louisville police say Smith fatally stabbed 22-year-old Michael Morris of Alliance at Wildwood Park after an argument and fight between Morris and a group of teens.