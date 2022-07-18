Accused Pennsylvania Child Rapist Arrested in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Pennsylvania man living in Canton was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force last week.

He is charged with rape for sexually assaulting three children in PA between the ages of 18 months and 8 years from 2013 to 2016.

34-year-old David Hanshe was located at a home in the 1100 block of 16th Street NE near Gibbs Avenue on Friday.

No word where in Pennsylvania those crimes occurred.

The task force says Hanshe had been living in Canton for about a year.