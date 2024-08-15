Accused Raychel Sheridan Killer Indicted on Murder Charge

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Plain Township man accused of killing live-in girlfriend Raychel Sheridan back in July has been indicted on a murder charge.

The charge carries a repeat violent offender specification.

26-year-old Sean Goe will be arraigned on Friday.

Goe was arrested even before Sheridan’s body was found.

Stark County sheriff’s investigators say Goe killed the 24-year-old Sheridan at the Orchard Dale Avenue NW apartment they shared, beating her to death.

Her body was found in a trash can in the creek side Canton park system, a few days after her death.

It was one of the more disturbing killings this year.