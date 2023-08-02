Accused Teen Killer Moved to House Arrest

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton teenager accused of shooting his own father to death is being moved from the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center to house arrest, living with an older sister.

But the Stark County Family Court Judge ruled that 16-year-old Daman Dillard must be supervised 24/7.

He is very limited with visitation by family members from his home, and he must enroll in an online school.

There’s a limitation on visitors and no phone conversations

Police say Dillard shot 50-year-old Musa El Bey several times in the family’s home on 7th Street NW, a few blocks from the city’s park system.

The incident happened on the 4th of July.

The teen was said to have been abused.