AccuWeather: 1 to 3 Inches of Snow Friday Night, Advisories for Carroll, Tuscarawas

Jim Michaels
Mar 11, 2022 @ 7:53am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Winter is not done with us yet.

Winter Weather Advisories are posted for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties and more counties to our south and east for Friday night and Saturday.

The Carroll and Tuscarawas advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday until 12noon Saturday.

AccuWeather calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow in Canton Friday night, with a little more in the advisory counties.

Snow parking bans are in effect in Plain and Perry Townships.

