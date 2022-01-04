AccuWeather: 2021 Was Warmest Year Ever for Canton-Akron Area
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The year 2021 was the warmest year since weather records have been kept in the Akron Canton area.
The temperature averaged 54 degrees last year, and that’s more than two degrees above normal.
Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson with AccuWeather says June, August, October and December stand out as months with much-above average temperatures.
The 41 and a half inches of precipitation though was very close to normal.
Records have been kept in the Akron Canton area for over 130 years.
They were also record-breaking years at Mansfield and Toledo.