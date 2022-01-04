      Weather Alert

AccuWeather: 2021 Was Warmest Year Ever for Canton-Akron Area

Jim Michaels
Jan 4, 2022 @ 5:45am

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The year 2021 was the warmest year since weather records have been kept in the Akron Canton area.

The temperature averaged 54 degrees last year, and that’s more than two degrees above normal.

Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson with AccuWeather says June, August, October and December stand out as months with much-above average temperatures.

The 41 and a half inches of precipitation though was very close to normal.

Records have been kept in the Akron Canton area for over 130 years.

They were also record-breaking years at Mansfield and Toledo.

Popular Posts
Employee Killed in Industrial Accident on Monday
Canton Health Commissioner: Have COVID Symptoms?, Call First
SCSO: Canton Man Arrested in Connection With Bethlehem Shooting
WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Daily Records Broken for New Cases, Current Hospitalizations
UK Firm Buys Canton Recycler of Transformer Oil
Connect With Us Listen To Us On