News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

AccuWeather: Be Prepared for Heat Next Week

By Jim Michaels
June 13, 2024 6:52AM EDT
Share
AccuWeather: Be Prepared for Heat Next Week
Getty Images

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summer Solstice does not occur until next Thursday.

But some of the peak heat of the season arrives a few days sooner.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says an upper-level ridge of high pressure moves our way starting Monday, with the potential for 90-degree weather through the workweek.

The early start is ironic, given that the airport weather station did not see 90 degrees all of last Summer.

We get a preview this Thursday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Bob says an upper level ridge of high pressure will set up at the beginning of the week.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Incident Sidelines City Officer, Three Arrested
3

Make It 4 More Ohio Tornadoes
4

Biggest Canton Road Project is 11th Street Corridor Improvement
5

Parts of 150 Canton Streets, Alleys to See New Pavement This Year