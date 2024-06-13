AccuWeather: Be Prepared for Heat Next Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summer Solstice does not occur until next Thursday.

But some of the peak heat of the season arrives a few days sooner.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says an upper-level ridge of high pressure moves our way starting Monday, with the potential for 90-degree weather through the workweek.

The early start is ironic, given that the airport weather station did not see 90 degrees all of last Summer.

We get a preview this Thursday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Bob says an upper level ridge of high pressure will set up at the beginning of the week.