AccuWeather: Bitter Cold Being Replaced by Above-Normal Temps

A woman walks down a snow-covered street Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took only 12 hours last Friday for the temperature to drop 52 degrees, all the way down to five-below-zero.

It’s taking a week to recover.

There’s been a gradual warmup ever since the bitter cold busted its way in, and the above-normal temperatures will stick around for at least a week, says AccuWeather.

The high next Tuesday is forecast at 63 degrees.

Normal high for this time of year is around 36 or 37.

It’s quite a damp forecast though.