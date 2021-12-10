AccuWeather: Busy 24 Hours of Weather
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A busy next several hours when it comes to the weather through Saturday night.
AccuWeather says a spring-like storm system is moving our way, bringing us well-above normal temperatures for a short period of time.
But with cold air quickly moving in behind, the clash of cold and warm air means thunderstorms late Friday night through early Saturday.
Even a tornado can’t be ruled out.
Then the winds pick up and the temperatures drop down.
Wind gusts to 50 miles an hour says the National Weather Service, with the entire area under a Wind Advisory Saturday afternoon and evening.