AccuWeather: Chilly Week, Snowflakes in Air?
(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the change in the calendar this November 1 comes a change in weather.
Temps will be a bit below normal all week, and there’s even the possibility of seeing some late-night and early morning snowflakes in the air.
AccuWeather says highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s through Saturday, with lows mainly in the 30s.
The coldest it got at the Akron Canton Airport last month was 42.
Normal high for Monday is 57.