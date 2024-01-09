AccuWeather: Cold Snap in Our Future

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Rain and 48 for the high Tuesday.

Hardly winterlike, but then again, this is northeast Ohio.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says another system dropping through on Friday will bring mainly rain it appears, but “drop” the temperatures.

Bob says temps will fall on Saturday, with a high of 20 Sunday, if we’re lucky.

And a cold spell is setting up for next week.

The AccuWeather app says highs all week will only be in the upper teens and low 20s all week.

But Bob says that is subject to change.