AccuWeather: Constant Rain Gone, Wind Sticking Around

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After dealing with early morning snow, it was a windy, rainy day on Tuesday.

Just over an inch of precipitation was measured at the Akron Canton Airport weather station.

A peak wind gust of 55 miles an hour was recorded at around 8 p.m. at the airport.

As of 8 p.m., 100 AEP customers were out in Stark County and 200 in Summit County.

Wind Advisories are up for Wednesday for the entire area:

Until 4 p.m. for most of the area, and until 7 p.m. for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties.

AccuWeather says winds will gust over 40 miles an hour on Wednesday.