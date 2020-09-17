AccuWeather: Coolest Air of Season Coming for Weekend
A tattered American flag flutters in the breeze in front of the turning leaves on trees as the fall foliage peaks in Black Mountain, N.C., Monday, Oct. 17, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You thought it was cool the last few days.
AccuWeather says some of the coldest air of the season is coming this weekend, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s, with some spots dropping into the upper 30s with possible frost.
There will be a rebound back into the 70s during next week.
They say we’ll see little or no impact from Sally.