AccuWeather: Enjoy Warm Weather While We Have It

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – High temperatures around 60 for Friday.

This doesn’t feel like Winter, and AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says temperatures since December 1 have averaged about four degrees above normal.

It’s important to note that cloudy nights have really been a factor in keeping overnight temperatures from dipping down too far.

Bob says the only real cold snap we saw was that ten days or so in the middle of January.

But he says it’s back to reality starting next Tuesday, with highs only in the 30s to finish out the month, and the meteorological season.