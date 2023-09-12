AccuWeather: Feeling More Autumn-Like

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Autumn doesn’t officially start until next Saturday, but Mother Nature has her own ideas.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says a cold front moving through on Tuesday will usher in high temperatures in the 60s for a few days.

And even when temps recover over the weekend, Bob says we’re still looking at the low 70s…

We’re going on three weeks now without measurable precipitation, so that is expected to change Tuesday and Tuesday night.

And Bob says we won’t be impacted by Hurricane Lee, but your favorite East Coast beach could feel it.