AccuWeather: Five More Days of Above-Normal Temps
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five more days of above-normal temperatures with highs even in the 80s Monday and Thursday, according to AccuWeather.
But things begin to change on Saturday, with highs and lows closer to normal.
Our normal high at the airport is 66, with a low of 46.
Look for highs in the 60s all next week.