AccuWeather: Heat, Cooler, Then the Gordon Effect

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Hard to believe we’ll be dealing with possible heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.

The anticipated remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon could bring an inch of rain, maybe more.

AccuWeather says one forecast model shows 4 to 5 inches of rain, but most models have us around a one inch rain total.

It really depends on the track of the system.

Meantime, the heat and humidity continue for one more day, with a high Wednesday of 92, but with the AccuWeather RealFeel at around 100 once again.

We broke a 65-year-old temperature record at the Akron Canton Airport On Tuesday.

The high was 96.

