GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There have been 15 days this summer where the temperature has hit 90 degrees or higher at the Akron Canton Airport, including this past Sunday and Monday.

The average number of 90-degrees-plus days for an entire summer is 10.7, according to the National Weather Service.

AccuWeather forecasts for the next four weeks show nothing over 84 degrees, but that can change!