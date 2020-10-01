AccuWeather: How About Some More Cooldown?
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Think it’s been cool the last few days?
Wait til the weekend.
AccuWeather says highs will be about ten degrees below normal Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as a cold front pushes through.
The normal high for early October is 66.
Then the weekend ends with some steadier rain Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.