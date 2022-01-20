AccuWeather: Lengthy Cold Spell, Subzero Temps Coming
Route 62 at I-77. (ODOT)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hope you enjoyed Wednesday’s high temperature of 44 at the airport.
AccuWeather says we won’t see anything like that again for a while.
We’re entering a cold snap beginning Thursday that will keep temperatures below normal until at least the end of the month.
Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says the jet stream is now pushing weather systems down directly from Canada.
And with that, all that cold air.
The low Friday night could hit -1.
It hasn’t been that cold since the airport recorded a five-below temperature on January 30, 2019.
Bob says a shift in the jet stream is at least temporarily cancelling the La Nina effect that was keeping our temperatures mild.