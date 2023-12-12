News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

AccuWeather Meteorologist Not Surprised at Lack of Snow

By Jim Michaels
December 12, 2023 7:46AM EST
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve been measuring snow in tenths-of-an-inch rather than whole inches at the CAK weather station.

0.7 inches so far this season and that’s it.

Senior Meteorologist John Feerick with AccuWeather says he’s not surprised, indicating the extended time between snow events is typical of an El Nino Winter.

But John says if it’s cold enough and the systems set up just right, there’s still the potential for a major snowfall.

He says El Nino doesn’t mean “no snow”.

