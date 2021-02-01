      Weather Alert

AccuWeather: More Snow to Come, Lots of School Changes

Jim Michaels
Feb 1, 2021 @ 6:51am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve gotten the the heaviest of the snow, but it’s not over yet.

AccuWeather calls for another 1 to 3 inches on Monday, with Winter Weather Advisories still posted for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Advisories for the rest of the area have expired.

Total snowfall from this two-pert snow event beginning early Sunday morning amounts to an average 6 inches in Stark County.

The airport at last check had just 3.3 inches with lower amounts north of us.

Wayne County is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency.

Most school districts have decided to call off classes for today.

