In November 2018, drivers on Market Avenue in downtown Canton deal with a mixed precipitation event. (1480 WHBC News)

(WHBC) – More rain to add to our big yearly total, but it could be worse.

AccuWeather says we’re in between weathermakers, one bringing blizzard conditions to the central and northern Plains with severe thunderstorms to the South.

Look for a quarter- to a half-inch of rain, most of it falling during the night Thursday night.

Winds could gust to 30 miles an hour Thursday night.

There will also be rising temperatures during the night, taking us up to a high near 60 on Friday.