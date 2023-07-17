AccuWeather: No Heatwave Expected Here, But Warm, Humid Weather Rest of Summer

Local high school students walk the 2.5 mile round trip hike to the summit of Mount Hollywood overlooking the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles Friday, July 14, 2023. More than a third of Americans are under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings as a blistering heatwave continues across the Southwest and California. The sweltering conditions were expected to keep building Friday and through the weekend. Forecasters say some California residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At the midpoint of Meteorological Summer, what does the rest of the season look like?

Temperatures at the Akron Canton Airport weather station were 4.4 degrees below normal for the month of June.

But AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson doesn’t see that continuing the rest of the way.

Bob believes his pre-Summer long-term forecast still holds, with above-normal temperatures.

Still, any extended heatwave is more likely out West and perhaps in the Midwest, but staying west of us.

And that has been the case in the western U.S., with an exduring heatwave.