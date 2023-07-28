AccuWeather: On the Way, Season’s Hottest Day

Timid Robot Zetha waits under an umbrella while waiting for a restaurant table in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles, Thursday, July 27, 2023. July has been so hot thus far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat through. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AccuWeather is backing off some of its mid 90s predictions for Friday, now calling for a high of 92 in Canton.

They predict the RealFeel combining the temperature and humidity will be 101 here.

The National Weather Service has a Heat Advisory in effect for the area from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

All of Ohio is under a Heat Advisory, and those advisories cover states from Nebraska to Alabama to Maine as well as part of California.

AEP Ohio has some recommendations for today’s heat: they say close blinds and curtains, and avoid using ovens and dryers.

Also, use a ceiling fan.

AEP says it can make a room FEEL up to ten degrees cooler.

As for your garden, the Farmer’s Almanac says your crops need twice as much water than usual during extreme heat, and water those plants deeply.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration with this “hot” advice: drink water, even if you’re not thirsty, and wear a hat and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.