AccuWeather Prediction: Early Spring? But It Won’t Last

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Friday is Groundhog Day.

But we thought it fair that AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson be given a shot at it.

He sees Spring-like weather for two of the next six weeks.

Highs in the 40s and even making it into the 50s, with no major Winter events.

But after Valentine’s Day, it’s back to Winter says Bob.

Highs in the 30s even into March with some snow probabilities mixed in, subject to change of course…

Bob reminds us this is typically a very cold time of year, so it’s hard to complain.