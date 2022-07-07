News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
AccuWeather: Predictions for Rest of Summer Season

By Jim Michaels
July 7, 2022 5:49AM EDT
STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re seriously into summer now.

So what will the rest of the season be like?

AccuWeather is calling for a moderate risk for severe thunderstorms between now and the end of August mainly.

But just to our West and East, there’s a higher risk.

Also, temperatures are predicted to average one to two degrees above normal.

And again, Indiana and Illinois are likely to see even warmer temperatures.

We’ve already had a couple of 90-degree-plus days, going back to May.

