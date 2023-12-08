AccuWeather: Rain, Biggest Weekend Weather Impact

Rain falls on a pedestrian on the University of Southern California campus on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AccuWeather recommended a few days ago that we keep up with the weekend forecast.

Looks like we’ll just be getting some much-needed rain.

Senior Meteorologist John Feerick says we could get an inch of rain between Saturday night and Sunday night.

Western Stark County is still “abnormally dry” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The precipitation could possibly ending as a bit of snow late Sunday into Sunday night, says John.

Concerns about strong winds have been lessened too, with perhaps gusts of 40 miles an hour late Sunday night and Monday.

Big change on Monday: temps in the 50s Friday and Saturday will back off to the 30s.