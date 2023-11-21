News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

AccuWeather: Rain Impacting Travel in Canton Area, Across Eastern US

By Jim Michaels
November 21, 2023 7:36AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s not the ideal day to travel on Tuesday.

Rain, and plenty of it, impacting not only the Canton area, but much of the eastern third of the U.S.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says the system is southwest of us Tuesday morning, moving northeast.

It’ll end up near Buffalo Tuesday evening.

There’s even a chance for thunderstorms in Tennessee and points south.

There was storm activity in that area on Monday.

Another issue is the cold temperatures.

The precipitation could start as snow or even freezing rain in some spots, like along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in the Laurel Highlands area, where advisories are in effect.

If you’re traveling, you’ll need a good set of windshield wipers.

