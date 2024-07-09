AccuWeather Says Main Canton-Area Impacts from Beryl: Storms, Humidity

Streets flood near downtown Houston just after Beryl made landfall on Monday, July 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – What’s left of Hurricane Beryl is headed in our direction.

So what are our risks?

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says starting later Tuesday night and early Wednesday it’ll be more about the humidity and possible thunderstorms than steady, heavy rain or persistently strong winds.

And the tropical-like humidity is what we’ll really notice.

Bob believes the heaviest rain will stay to our west and north.

Though heavy downpours can also occur, tornadoes can be spun up during any thunderstorm.

A whole lot of rain in the Houston area from Hurricane Beryl, with millions without power.