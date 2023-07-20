AccuWeather Says Main Severe Weather Threat for Thursday: Wind

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A thunderstorm threat later Thursday afternoon into the evening hours involves possible strong winds.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Jeff Nordine says it’ll be a line of storms moving through, and that always enhances the risk for high winds.

Winds at perhaps 60 to 70 miles an hour in spots.

The Storm Prediction Center has us at a slight risk for severe weather.

And we’re right in the bullseye for that risk

There’s also the possibility of flash flooding, hail and an isolated tornado.

He sees the line of storms arriving around 6 p.m.