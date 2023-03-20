AccuWeather: Season, Weather Changes Get Together

Daffodils bloom with the Capitol in the background in Olympia, Wash., Monday, Feb. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Spring” begins at 5:24 Monday afternoon, and the weather is cooperating, says AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.

The AccuWeather forecast high for Canton Monday is 51.

And temperatures will be at or above the normal of temp of 50 this entire workweek.

Matt says a shift in the jet stream back into Canada makes that possible.

The dip in the flow of upper-level air over the weekend led to highs of just 32 on Saturday and 33 on Sunday at the CAK weather station.

As for weather this Spring, Matt sees near normal temperatures and precipitation, though on the damp side the rest of March and April.

We could see quite a bit of rain on Thursday and Friday.