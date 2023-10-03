AccuWeather: ‘Second’ Summer to End by Weekend

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It may just be the last gasp of Summer, so enjoy.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says highs will be in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday and around 80 on Thursday.

It’s thanks to all the warm air that’s been parked to our west all summer long.

It’s drifted east, long enough to impact our weather.

Curious, since we couldn’t make it to 90 degrees in July or for that matter, all Summer.

But it won’t last.

Bob says highs will only be in the upper 50s over the weekend.