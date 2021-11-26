      Weather Alert

AccuWeather: Some Snow for Drive-Home Day

Jim Michaels
Nov 26, 2021 @ 7:47am
View from cab of ODOT snowplow on Rt 241 in Wayne County (ODOT)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Talk about your bad timing.

An Alberta Clipper-type system will move through the area Saturday night into Sunday, dropping one to perhaps two inches of snow, says AccuWeather.

Not a major accumulation, but it doesn’t take much to make for slippery spots.

Especially with temperatures near freezing Saturday night and early Sunday.

Sunday is the big drive-back-home day for your Thanksgiving visitors.

